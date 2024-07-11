Amped Music Project ramps up opportunities

Amped Music participant Grace Gemmell performs at Te Whare o Rukutia during last year’s programme. PHOTO: PETRA ZOE

The call is out for Dunedin rangatahi keen on being part of the music world to sign up for the 2024 Amped Music Project.

Applications are open now for the Amped programme, which offers free music workshops, mentoring and all-ages gigs for young people aged under 18 years during Term 3, led by tutors, techs and guest artists from across the Otepoti Dunedin music community.

The Amped programme will be produced by Dunedin musician, music producer and arts manager Craig Monk, and is open to solo performers, bands, or groups making any kind of music.

Sometimes participants even form a new group during Amped.

The successful music development programme has been running since 2012, originally as the Chicks Project, and is now under the umbrella of the Dunedin Fringe Arts Trust, with the goal of kick-starting the next generation’s music careers.

"My teenage years in Dunedin were full of amazing music, made by many people who I feel blessed to call my friends now,’’ Monk said.

"I’m delighted to be helping a new generation of young artists understand something of how the business of music works, and how they can best make their way in it.’’

Amped Music Project participants meet on Saturday and Sunday afternoons in August and early September for a series of practical workshops and all-ages gigs.

The pencilled weekends for workshops and gigs are August 10-11, 17-18, August 31-September 1, and September 7-8.

The programme is mainly held at Te Whare o Rukutia, 20 Princes St.

Entries are open from now until August 2, or until all places are filled.

For more information and to sign up, visit http://ampedmusicproject.nz