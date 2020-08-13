Thursday, 13 August 2020

Answers sought to creek flooding

    By Shawn McAvinue
    1. The Star

    Norma Emerson
    Norma Emerson
    A Middlemarch creek must be cleaned to avoid more flooding, a concerned resident says.

    Norma Emerson, of Middlemarch, speaking at a Strath Taieri Community Board meeting last week raised concerns about the Otago Regional Council stopping the cleaning of March Creek.

    The council started cleaning the creek before lockdown but she believed the work was stopped by Otago Fish & Game because of a fish spawning season.

    She wanted both parties to come to an arrangement so the creek cleaning could resume.

    The Middlemarch creek overflowed when the village was "severely flooded" in November 2018.

    The floodwater entered the stormwater system and sewage swamped her restaurant, Tap & Dough Bistro.

    The flooding forced the closure of her business for three months and "resulted in a huge loss of income".

    If a similar flooding event happened again it would close her business for good, she said.

    Later in the meeting, board chairman Barry Williams moved the ORC and Otago Fish & Game provide an update on the cleaning of the creek to lower the flood risk.

    "Otherwise, sadly, it’s going to happen again."

    Dunedin City Council 3 Waters group manager Tom Dyer, who was at the meeting, said he would contact the ORC and ask the reason the creek cleaning was stopped and whether it was because of fish life, and if so, what type of fish life, plus what creek cleaning was planned and when it would resume.

    Board member Leann Frew seconded the motion and everybody voted in favour.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter