Art, autism to be explored

A panel at Tūhura Otago Museum will discuss the role art can play in empowering autistic people.

Facilitated by Tanea Paterson, panel members Dr Stella Lange, Tom Fox, Wetini Rapana and Claire Rye will discuss how the museum’s iNDx Autistic Artist Exhibition is a celebration of neurodivergence that centres on autistic people expressing and advocating for themselves. The panel will showcase artwork as a window into sensory experience.

The free event takes place in the Barclay Theatre at 1pm on Saturday.