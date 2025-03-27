Award-winning show home for fest

Dunedin Arts Festival show Potaka Nautilus & Pepe combines live taonga pūoro (traditional Māori instruments) with giant dance imagery.

Internationally award-winning show Pōtaka Nautilus & Pepe returns home with a hybrid fusion of dance, music, theatre and cinematic artistry for the Dunedin Arts Festival.

A celebration of dance, digital arts and music, the production features live music by four taonga pūoro (traditional Māori instruments) musicians, with massive projections of dancers against swirling digital backdrops.

Pōtaka Nautilus & Pepe will be staged on Saturday, from 7pm, at the Glenroy Auditorium.

Guided by Dunedin composer Gillian Karawe Whitehead, taonga pūoro musician-composers Te Tumu Toi arts laureate Ariana Tikao, Dr Ruby Solly, Mahina-Ina Kingi-Kaui and Alistair Fraser perform live.

Good Company Arts director/film-maker Daniel Belton and his digital team support the performance with images of leading New Zealand dance artists. — APL