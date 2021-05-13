Thursday, 13 May 2021

Beautification begins

    By Jessica Wilson
    1. The Star

    PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON
    PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON
    A Downer worker uses a line trimmer to clear some of the vegetation on the Silver Stream bank yesterday.

    The work is the first step in a beautification project, lead by Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board member Brian Peat.

    It will be completed in stages, starting with a 200m section from Wingatui Rd. 

