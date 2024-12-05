Big year for orchestra

The Dunedin Symphony Orchestra has released its programme for next year.

In a statement, an orchestra spokesman said 2025 would be a year full of extraordinary music, from grand and exhilarating to intimate, and from timeless favourites to new works.

Works to be performed will range from classics such as Tchaikovsky’s Pathetique, Saint-Saens’ Organ symphonies and Piazzolla’s tango-infused Four Seasons of Buenos Aires, to new works by New Zealanders Gillian Whitehead and Nathaniel Otley.

A concert of songs by some of the world’s greatest pop divas will round out the year.

Concert series subscription packages are now on sale.

Tickets for single concerts will go on sale in mid-February next year. — APL