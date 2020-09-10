Biking groups calling for new pump track

Photo by Peter McIntosh.

Biking groups are calling for a pump track to be installed.

Mountain Biking Otago (MBO) and Dunedin BMX Club are in support of a new track, after the Dunedin City Council asked for residents’ feedback on its sports facilities.

A pump track is a circuit of rollers, banked turns and features designed to be ridden by riders pumping — generating momentum by up and down body movements — instead of pedalling or pushing.

MBO president Kristy Booth said the club believed the track would be an "awesome asset" for the city.

The club had been advocating for a track for years when making submissions to the council, Booth said.

"The current surveys have provided an excellent platform for the DCC to hear the level of support there is for one, not just from mountain biking but also the wider community," she said.

The club would continue to advocate for a track, but thought it was better suited to a council project than a club one.

"Mountain Biking Otago would welcome the opportunity to advise on suitable contractors, location and design if asked."

The club believed the best use of funds would be to create one large pump track in a central location, rather than multiple smaller ones around the city, she said.

"Pump tracks have been appearing all over New Zealand and Dunedin is a bit late coming to the party.

"On the plus side, that now means that if the city did want one there are plenty of options to view what others have constructed."

Dunedin BMX Club president Andy Davis said a track would be a community resource and enable children to learn valuable riding skills.

"Obviously, you can not only use it on bikes, you can use it on skateboards and scooters too," Davis said.

Pump tracks in other cities, including Queenstown, attracted riders who often drove hours to use it, he said.

"It’s another attractive resource for the city as far as I’m concerned."

There was a pump track in Walton Park, in Fairfield, but it was not suitable, he said.

Last month, Portobello Domain Pump Track project co-ordinators Stacey Kokaua and Dan Parker pitched their idea to build the city’s first sealed pump track to the Otago Peninsula Community Board, in a bid to gain support for the project.

The council’s survey on sports and facilities will be available on its website until September 30.

In a statement last week, DCC parks and recreation acting group manager Scott MacLean said the council wanted to hear from residents about what they thought the future of their activities might look like.

A plan for the future of the council’s sports and recreation facilities will be released next year.