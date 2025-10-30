Bill Bailey makes his return to Dunedin with new show

Comedian Bill Bailey returns to Dunedin on Saturday to present his unique blend of music and laughter. Photo: supplied

While completing a West End run, British comedian and musician Bill Bailey heard a passing comment that it was like watching a vaudeville show.

"I thought, that is it, that is exactly what I am, that is what I do."

His new show, "Bill Bailey: Vaudevillean", leans into this.

"I thought, that is sort of the definition of what I am, I guess, a modern vaudevillian."

It will include his particular blend of song, sketches, exotic instruments and tales from around the world.

"Going to see live shows is such an important part of us, of being human.

"We like to share an experience."

While he has many years of performing behind him, he continues to find new ways to develop his craft.

A recent highlight was performing at the BBC Last Night of the Proms classical music festival in September.

It was a great honour to be part of that British institution, he said.

"I have probably watched it countless times growing up so to be part of it was a bit of a dream.

"Also seeing that my dad was in the audience, which was great, you know."

Bailey performed Leroy Anderson’s The Typewriter, a piece that uses the machine as a musical instrument.

"It is like a little bauble, you know, a funny little adornment to a classical night repertoire.

"But it also does require quite a lot of musicality and a bit of practice."

Bailey also tried his hand "noodling around" on the grand organ at the Royal Albert Hall before concluding the event with a rousing performance of Auld Lang Syne.

If he had the chance to play the Dunedin Town Hall organ "Norma", he might try a medley of his favourite pieces.

First would be J.S. Bach’s Toccata, then perhaps some jazz.

"Maybe a bit of Take Five, maybe The Doors, Moody Blues."

Bailey is the author of several books, including Bill Bailey’s Remarkable Guide to British Birds, which he wrote and illustrated.

If he were to create a New Zealand version, several birds would be at the top of his list.

"Firstly the tui, I thought is a great start point as being a kind of an iconic New Zealand bird."

"And then I thought, of course, the kārearea, you know, the bird of the year."

Bill Bailey: Vaudevillean

Saturday, November 1, 8pm

Dunedin Town Hall.

