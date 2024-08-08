Bin response praised

The Dunedin City Council has praised Dunedin residents for their response to the new kerbside collection service, which officially started on July 1.

In the first week, the collections team picked up 124.6 tonnes from the new green-lidded recycling bins.

Previously, that material would have been in the old waste bags, taken straight to landfill and buried. Instead, the waste has been made into compost.

For more information, check the printed guide that was delivered with the bins, or download the free DCC Kerbside Collection app from the App Store or Google Play Store. There is also information on the DCC website.

Remember not to put any old DCC rubbish bags out for kerbside collection. These can be taken to DCC transfer stations for no charge.