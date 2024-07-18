Boost to playground revamp

James Russell, 2, of Dunedin, heads out of his favourite tunnel in the Dunedin Botanic Garden playground, which is to be replaced with a significantly larger facility. Photo: Gillian Vine

A massive donation from the Friends of the Dunedin Botanic Garden is aiding a complete revamp of the children’s playground in the lower garden.

"At the centre of the playground is a bespoke climbing frame for which the Friends have provided a donation of $100,000," president Sam Moncur said.

The money was raised over several years through donations, plant sales and purchases at the garden’s Information Centre.

"The committee feels that this project fits well within the aims and objectives of the Friends of the Dunedin Botanic Garden when the society was incorporated in 1986," Mr Moncur said.

As well as the climbing frame, the playground will include a 5m tower with two tube slides, as well as an accessible stainless steel slide; swings, "jumping jacks" (balance-challenging steps); three trampolines — one recessed and wheelchair-friendly — and an accessible roundabout.

The new playground will be significantly larger, in part because high winds last year took out a tree, thus increasing available space. This has also enabled changes to vehicle paths to make the area safer.

The Friends of the Dunedin Botanic Garden is donating $100,000 for this "bespoke" climbing frame. Image: supplied/DCC

About 60 members and botanic garden staff were briefed last month on the draft concept but asked to keep the information under wraps until details were finalised.

Members and staff were enthusiastic about the design, particularly because it would cater for children of all ages and had wheelchair options.

The biggest overhaul of the area since the playground was opened in 1985, the upgrade work is scheduled to begin on Monday, the start of term three, with the intention of opening for the following school holidays, which begin on September 28.

The playground equipment will be removed, assessed for safety and possibly refurbished to be used elsewhere in the city.

The Dunedin City Council (DCC) worked with mana whenua through their consultancy arm Aukaha to develop playground designs inspired by the legend of Mahuika and Māui.

Illustrations of native flora and fauna that inhabit the forest floor in the Otago region will be embedded in the playground, weaving through the narrative of how Māui brought fire to the world.

The Dunedin Botanic Garden playground is set to be replaced with a much larger one. Photo: Gillian Vine

DCC Culture and Recreation general manager Jeanette Wikaira said it was "a significant rejuvenation of an area that has brought much joy to youngsters, parents and others".

"When considering a renewal of the soft-fall surface, we identified that the playground was due for renewal, too.

"The scope of the project was extended when Botanic Garden staff suggested utilising some space created from the loss of a tree [in early 2023] near the existing playground.

"This change to scope also prompted a wider reassessment, including vehicle movements around the playground and bandstand. We believe changes to vehicle paths will also make the area both safer and more enjoyable for visitors.

Dunedin City Council staff have visited schools in the North Dunedin area to share details about the project.

"It’s exciting to imagine the energy and enjoyment the new playground will bring once it’s up and running," Ms Wikaira said.

