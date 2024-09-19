Brightening the day

PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Alan Brown, of Milburn, holds his champion daffodil bloom ‘‘Ohakune’’ at the Outram Spring Flower Show on Friday.

He was pleased to have produced the winning bloom, despite a ‘‘terrible growing season’’ due to the wind and the cold, Mr Brown, who has about 20,000 daffodils at his property, said.

Outram Spring Garden Show convener Denise Chaplin said despite the weather, the show, held at West Taieri Rugby Club, had great entries, including those from Outram School, preschools and retirement villages on the Taieri.