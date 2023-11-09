Bringing colour to construction

PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Proudly showing her winning entry in a Design Our Digger competition is Uyen Le, 11. A Dunedin City Council spokesperson said the colouring competition was held over the recent school holidays.

Children entered by picking up a colouring page from the Wall Street Mall, Golden Centre or the Meridian mall.

The winning design was transformed into a vinyl wrap and placed on an Isaac Construction digger.

Uyen said the rainbow of colours she chose included red for blood, orange for the harvest season in autumn, yellow for the sun, and green for plants and mother earth.

"And then blue is for the ocean and water — how we survive."

Purple was for "sudden miracles" and pink for love, kindness and femininity.

"And for the whole rainbow, it means pride."

As well as the pleasure of seeing her drawing on the digger, Uyen won a $100 voucher which she planned to spend on books.