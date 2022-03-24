Thursday, 24 March 2022

Celebrating diversity

    1. The Star

    Jeff Harford
    Jeff Harford
    "It’s Race Relations Week and OAR FM is inviting listeners to take inspiration from the station’s Connecting Cultures content," writes Jeff Harford, OAR FM community liaison.

    This week and every week, people from all parts of the world who have made Dunedin their home share stories, language, music and culture through radio shows and podcasts made right here in Dunedin.

    This week, events across the country will celebrate the importance of bringing people together and building harmonious relationships, especially during a time of pandemic when so many people are experiencing separation.

    OAR FM welcomes the opportunity to host more programmes celebrating our city’s ethnic diversity.

    • Community connector Arina Aizal can be contacted at arina@oar.org.nz
    • A full schedule of programmes can be found at oar.org.nz/connecting-cultures-zone/

     

     

     

     

     

