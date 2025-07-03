Festival seeks charity partners

Organisers of November’s Dunedin Craft Beer and Food Festival are calling for local charities to apply for the potentially lucrative position of festival charity partner.

The festival appoints charity partners each year, giving charities the chance to participate in the two-day festival, set this year for November 7 and 8.

At the end of each festival, attendees can choose to either have the remaining credit on their wristband refunded or donate it to a festival charity, a useful fundraising opportunity.

Otago University Students Association marketing and communications manager Ingrid Roding said the festival was cashless and used RFID payment technology in its wristbands, with participants loading credit on to the wristbands to buy items.

"So, the festival is a great opportunity for the chosen charities, who are able to collect wristbands with unused credit at the end of the festival," she said.

In 2024, Dunedin Craft Beer and Food Festival charity partners Otago Youth Wellness Trust, Dunedin Land Search and Rescue, and Ōtepoti-Dunedin Whānau Refuge were able to raise a total of $28,000.

"Not only do they get to fundraise, the festival is also a great opportunity for charities to educate the public and raise awareness."

Applications for charities are available now at dunedinbeerfest.co.nz, and close at 5pm on July 16.

To be eligible, you must be a registered charity or charitable trust and be based in Dunedin or have a local branch that will benefit directly.

Charity partners must be able to provide volunteers on both days of the event to assist in wristband collection.

