Century of bikes on show

Many people gathered to enjoy a glittering array of machines at the Southern Motorcycle Show in the Edgar Centre last weekend. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

A celebration of two-wheeled engineering proved a drawcard for all ages last weekend.

The Southern Motorcycle Show which was held at the Edgar Centre on Saturday and Sunday was a chance to discover more than a century of bikes.

Jointly run by the Otago Motorcycle Club and Rotary Club of Dunedin South, the event showcased veteran machines from the earliest years of motorcycle history as well as new bikes featuring the latest innovations.

Co-organiser and Otago Motorcycle Club member Mark Burrows said the event was "humming" as people enjoyed discovering a wide range of motorcycles on display.

Highlights included a 1948 Harley-Davidson Panhead Chopper customised by Andy Martin, of Dunedin, which was the Biltwell People’s Champ 2024 winner.

Another unique vehicle was a custom retro three-wheeled scooter utility featuring wooden panelling by Invercargill furniture maker Ivan Bulling.

Mr Burrows said decisions about whether the event would run again would happen after the organisers had a "debrief", but he hoped it would.

