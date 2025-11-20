Chance to qualify for manu champs

Local manu champion Nikora Wiparata-Evans shows how to make a splash at Steamer Basin Wharf. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

Massive manu madness is coming to the harbour on Sunday, November 30, from 10.30am at Steamer Basin Wharf.

This is the first time Dunedin has hosted an official qualifying event for the 2026 Manu World Champs, which will be held in Tāmaki Makaurau, March next year.

The Dunedin competition, the only qualifier in the southern South Island, is open to people aged 8 to 18 and 18-plus, in categories including manu and freestyle.

Winners will go on to compete in the finals in Auckland, where more than 130 of the top manu and dive-bombing athletes will battle for national titles and prizes.

Organiser Komene Cassidy said a manu was a jumping technique that created a huge splash.

"A manu itself is where a jumper would make a V shape with their body, their bum facing down and then as they hit the water, they flatten their body and their feet out.

"That creates a vacuum I guess, and that is where the big splash comes from."

There are many varieties, from the ‘‘stapler’’, with arms and legs reaching downwards to create an upside-down U shape, to versions incorporating a backflip.

PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

Co-organiser Rangimāria Waiātarere said another technique was performing a manu while holding on to a ball.

"So you will pop the manu with the ball in hand and you will let it go."

The rush of water created by the splash could send the ball as high as 10m into the air.

"It sounds crazy, but it is cool," Waiātarere said.

The sport is a summer pastime for many families, who search out good spots to enjoy dive bombing.

"It is such a culture to pop a manu in the summertime," she said.

People worked to create their own style, such as incorporating a twist just before hitting the water, she said.

Alongside the qualifying events in the children’s, youth and adult categories, there will be a freestyle division and a ‘‘push play’’ event that allows people to try manu with the guidance of coaches.

PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

The day would have an enjoyable party atmosphere for all the family, Cassidy said.

There will be kapa haka from the Columba and John McGlashan colleges’ combined group Te Tira Haere o te Hahi, Queen’s and King’s High schools’ combined kapa haka group He Waka Kōtuia and Otago Girls’ and Otago Boys’ combined kapa haka group Wairua Pūhou.

There will also be a DJ and food trucks adding to the family-friendly vibe.

"We will have some giveaways as well," Cassidy said.

The Dunedin qualifying competition is among several events funded through the Dunedin City Council’s event procurement budget.

Enterprise Dunedin Events team leader Dan Hendra said the event fitted the goals laid out in the Dunedin festivals and events plan, which councillors approved this year.

"We are making sure we strategically fund a variety of diverse events for the community and those further afield to enjoy."

People can register on the day but are encouraged to pre-register by visiting manuworldchamps.com.

