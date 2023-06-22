Chance to try adapted sport

Local families are invited to have-a-go at a range of adapted sports at an event this weekend. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin families are invited to try their hands, feet, or wheels at a range of adapted sports in a have-a-go day at Forsyth Barr Stadium this weekend.

Organised by the Halberg Foundation, Paralympics New Zealand, and Blind Sport NZ, the Adapted Physical Activity Sport and Recreation Day will run from 10am to 2pm this Sunday at the stadium. Entry is via gates E and F.

Sports to have a go at will include boccia, wheelchair rugby, archery, blind football, powerchair football, wheelchair basketball, table tennis, and more.

Sunday’s have-a-go day will also mark the start of the International Symposium of Adapted Physical Activity (ISAPA) 2023, hosted by the University of Otago, which involves 250 delegates from 23 different countries.

The five-day symposium,which has the theme "global innovation, adaptation and accessibility in a changing world", gives physical activity professionals a chance to share their knowledge and experience in professional preparation, research, advocacy, and service delivery in the fields of adapted physical activity, physical education, and sport science.

To register for the have-a-go day, email johns@halberg.co.nz, or phone (021) 190 4881.

For more information, visit the website: www.isapa2023.com



