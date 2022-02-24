Changing of the guard for marchers

The 60+ Leisure Marchers team (back row, from left) Lenore Morris, Dianne Moulton, Jan Letts, Susan Schweigman, Lynn McMeeking, Judy Purvis, (middle row) Jimsie Smith, Glenys Cowie (coach), Janice Latta (leader), Joy MCullough, (front row) Jacqueline O'Brien and Lorraine Faris. Absent: Jane Wilson and Judy Byrne. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

When I asked Jimsie Smith, co-ordinator of the Leisure Marchers, why she joined the team 20 years ago, she said it looked like fun.

And apparently, it was so much fun she earned the nickname “Team Clown”.

Unfortunately, the years catch up with us and some of those “old age” diseases, such as osteoporosis, infiltrate our old bones and, fit as we may have kept ourselves, we are no longer able to enjoy the activities that kept us fit and well.

So Jimsie is stepping down as co-ordinator of the Dunedin 60+ Leisure Marchers.

When Jimsie joined the team, there were four others in Dunedin. She chose the 60+ one because she knew someone in the group.

After the years of marching in South Island events, she earned 26 badges, signifying the various events she had marched in.

Leisure marching is a non-profit activity, so they could not afford to travel to the North Island for further competitions.

Jimsie has also been a keen walker with the Monday group and is still a member of the social committee.

She says she will miss the camaraderie, since everyone gets on very well as a group, and wishes them all the best for the future.

Taking over from Jimsie as co-ordinator/contact for the leisure marching team is Glenys Cowie, who is the team coach and also marches with the team.

For more information about the leisure marching team, please contact either Glenys on 021133-8739, or Jimsie on (03) 466-7374.

The next Dunedin 60+ Club members’ meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 2, at Burns Hall, at the corner Moray Pl and Burlington St. Doors open at 1.30pm, and the meeting starts at 2pm.

We welcome old and new members to attend and listen to our invited guest speaker, Sarah Gallagher, who is a heritage assessment adviser.

Sarah will talk about the New Zealand Heritage List, how it works and what’s new for Otago-Southland.

Before the meeting, there will be the usual books and puzzles on display for folks to borrow.

At 3pm, coffee, tea and biscuits will be served to allow people to socialise.

Because of Covid restrictions, we will need to see your vaccine pass upon entry. Wearing a mask is not compulsory.

Also, some of our activities are on hold — the website is as up to date as possible, so visit www.dunedin60plus.co.nz for information on activities and contacts.

As a final note, I am sad to report the loss of our founding father, Frederick Alexander Stuart (October 5, 1925-February 4, 2022).

He was a very active club member until quite recently.

Fred and Joan were happily married for 75 years, and he is greatly missed by his family and friends.