Chorus of connection

PHOTO: YANA GREENMAN

Young singers from the Chamber Choir, a spinoff of the Dunedin Children’s Choir, perform at the Auckland Town Hall during the recent World Choir Games, led by choral director Natasha Manowitz and accompanied by pianist Susie Frame, with page-turner Helen Rutherford.

Ms Manowitz said the event was very successful for the group.

"We were awarded with a Silver Diploma level 6 as adjudicated by the five international jurors, which we are thrilled about and the children left very excited."

The group enjoyed taking part in the Parade of Nations. As the only choir from Dunedin, it was "amazing" to be part of the large international event, she said.

About 11,000 singers from across the globe took part in the event.