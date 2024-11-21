Club to campaign against violence

Zonta Club of Metropolitan Dunedin will take part in an international campaign, "16 Days of Activism", with a focus on saying no to violence.

A statement from the club said the campaign, led by Zonta International, aimed to encourage discussion on gender-based violence against women and girls, and would work towards equality and eliminating violence.

All Zonta Clubs across the globe will take part in the campaign, set to run from November 23-December 10, with each club planning its own programme.

New Zealand’s status as the worst developed country in the OECD for family violence was shameful, with women most often affected.

On average, police attended a family violence episode every four minutes, and 67% of family violence episodes remained unreported, the statement said.

Zonta Club of Metropolitan Dunedin advocacy chair Lyn Farry said the club’s local campaign would emphasise the issue of coercive control, where an abuser controlled a partner using manipulation and intimidation.

This could include putting someone down, telling them what to wear, what to think, say and do, social media harassment, or pressuring

for sexual favours.

The club has planned several initiatives to highlight the campaign, including a presence at the Otago Farmers’ Market this Saturday, November 23, and a stand at the Meridian Mall in November, from 11am-2pm.

Members will distribute leaflets and posters highlighting the issue.

Mrs Farry said, by staging this programme, Zonta hoped to deliver a credible and powerful message to the community that violence in all forms against women and girls must end.

The campaign was focused on education, not fundraising, but if donations were received they would be given to Foster Hope.