Club celebrates 70th

Green Island Fireside Club executive committee (from left) Hazel Mihaka, Graham Pelvin, Ewi Mihaka and Jeanette Aitken get ready to join a card game at the club. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

The flames of friendship flicker at the Green Island Fireside Club.

The community club for senior citizens over 55 is celebrating decades of steadfast companionship this week, with a 70th birthday celebration at the AGM on Saturday.

The origins of the club begin with district nurse Janet Cameron who at the first meeting in 1953 highlighted a shortage of housing for elderly people in Green Island.

Along with local GP Dr John Lopdell, she formed a committee and they began a fundraising project to help build 16 housing units on land that was formerly the Walton Park railway line.

Instead of expressing sympathy with a wreath they would produce a "floral card of comfort" which people could buy from the Green Island Flower House Club and the funds went towards the proposed housing project.

Sister Janet Cameron

The project was boosted in 1964 by a grant from the Golden Kiwi lottery of £3600, equivalent to about $171,000 today.

Alongside this a second group called the Fireside Club worked to raise funds for the construction of a community hall to sit in the middle of the planned cottages.

Construction of the cottages began in 1964 and the following year the Janet Cameron Memorial Lounge was opened.

The Green Island Fireside Club continues to provide support for elderly people with regular gatherings.

Secretary Jeanette Aitken said the best thing about the group was the friendly atmosphere.

"You walk in and you feel comfortable. The main thing for me is actually the company."

Vice-president Hazel Mihaka said the numbers visiting had dropped to only a handful about three years ago but now about 25 people visited regularly.

Playing cards was popular but others enjoyed completing jigsaw puzzles or simply chatting with friends.

The club also organised trips and recent outings had included a harbour cruise and a visit to Riverstone Castle in North Otago.

The club was grateful to funds from Lottery Grants , The Otago Community Trust and the Dunedin City Council, she said.

