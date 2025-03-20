Club to open doors to newcomers

Aquagold Artistic Swimming Club is holding an open day for new members this Saturday, March 22 from 9am to 11am at the Danyon Loader main pool at Moana Pool.

Club president Phyll Esplin said the club was in a rebuilding phase and this year it had gained three new members.

It also had a new coach — Pauline Dusseau, who had joined fellow coach Onevai Pita, who started last February.

"Pauline swam for France for many years and has come to New Zealand with her partner and is now coaching alongside Onevai, who swam for New Zealand.

"With two new girls the club is training for [the] South Island Championships and hoping to enter a team in the championships."

By having an open day the club was hoping to attract some new swimmers so it could rebuild to the days where the club had international swimmers and a large number of competitors at every competition, she said.