Club set to celebrate 140th

Looking forward to a long weekend of celebrations are Green Island Rugby Football Club 140th organising committee convener Dave James (left) and president Darren Bezett. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

A strong "battler mentality" and an active community spirit define the Green Island Rugby Football Club.

In honour of its 140th anniversary, the club will host its largest celebration in 15 years this weekend.

The 140th organising committee convener Dave James said initially after the club was established in 1884, it struggled to attract and retain players because the area was mainly a transit point for coal and gold miners.

The club was in and out of recess periodically in the early years, but through the persistence of the local community, it always got back on track.

Rugby enthusiasm in the borough of Green Island after World War 1 grew thanks to the Green Island School first assistant James McKenzie-Miller, who in 1921 suggested rugby should replace football as the game of preference at the school.

A worker at the iron rolling mill, Dave Sloan, and halfback Davie Strang were early supporters.

Skilled players from other clubs began to boost the team’s performance, and by the 1960s it was breaking into the top tier of competition.

Mr James said the club had a very special culture.

"Something that has really shone through is the battler mentality."

A photo from the early 1900s shows judges, players and club members: Top row: J McLean, J Herbison, M Harraway, R Renz, R Russell, R Henderson. Middle row: D Waters, J Donaldson, P Neilson, J Orr, G Alexander, D Russell, J Lindsay. Bottom row: J Grant, T Waters, J Sloan, A Donaldson. PHOTO: H LUSCOMBE

Club president Darren Bezett said his involvement with the club began when he was a child.

His uncle, former club captain Alan ‘Hedge’ Bezett, was one of the players who in the 1960s helped the club gain a national presence.

The club continues to deliver top-level rugby with Green Island players Sam Gilbert, Oliver Haig, Jake Te Hiwi , James Arscott and Finn Hurley in the Highlanders team at present.

Green Island members Ben Smith and Nasi Manu are also part of the Highlanders management and coaching unit.

The 140th anniversary celebrations will take place over four days, from tomorrow until Sunday.

About 300 people, including about 100 players, are expected to take part in the event, which will include games, prizes, raffles, two live bands and plenty of opportunities to socialise.

Legendary rugby commentator Peter Williams is the master of ceremonies, and three ex-All Blacks — Ben Smith and brothers Lyn and Merv Jaffray — are slated to appear.

Rugby matches will fill the afternoon on Saturday, including the Bezett Memorial Trophy and Robb Cup game between Green Island and Taieri.

A highlight will be the auction of custom jerseys worn by the teams, with special significance attached to reserve jerseys.

