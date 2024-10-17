Fred is sad. Fred needs a friend. The catch? Fred is a fridge.

Ōtepoti-based theatre collective Axiom presents their second production Fred is Cold, by New Zealand playwright Ben Wilson, in partnership with Cue-Go Productions.

The comedic show tackles grief, loss and loneliness, all within the confines of a student flat.

Originally written in 2016 and adapted as a short film by Wilson in 2023 for the Aotearoa Mental Health Film Festival, Fred is Cold follows the story of a depressed fridge named Fred.

Fred can talk but no-one can hear him, until Josh, a young man mourning the recent death of his mother, moves into the flat.

This production is the directorial debut of Olivia Temm, a student at the University of Otago and an emerging practitioner, and the cast and crew are also emerging artists.

The play is dedicated to Jonathan Temm, a loving father and husband.

Fred is Cold runs at the New Athenaeum Theatre from Friday to Sunday, at 7pm. Tickets via Humanitix.