Fred is sad. Fred needs a friend. The catch? Fred is a fridge.
Ōtepoti-based theatre collective Axiom presents their second production Fred is Cold, by New Zealand playwright Ben Wilson, in partnership with Cue-Go Productions.
The comedic show tackles grief, loss and loneliness, all within the confines of a student flat.
Originally written in 2016 and adapted as a short film by Wilson in 2023 for the Aotearoa Mental Health Film Festival, Fred is Cold follows the story of a depressed fridge named Fred.
Fred can talk but no-one can hear him, until Josh, a young man mourning the recent death of his mother, moves into the flat.
This production is the directorial debut of Olivia Temm, a student at the University of Otago and an emerging practitioner, and the cast and crew are also emerging artists.
The play is dedicated to Jonathan Temm, a loving father and husband.
Fred is Cold runs at the New Athenaeum Theatre from Friday to Sunday, at 7pm. Tickets via Humanitix.