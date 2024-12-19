Community contribution

Photo: Supplied

Otago Community Hospice charity cruise organiser Ken Schumacher and Otago Community Hospice fundraising co-ordinator Amy Ruthven hold a card with $12,200, representing the value of donations the annual event was able to raise for the hospice at this year’s event in November, as hospice staff look on.

Mr Schumacher said on top of these funds about $500 worth of biscuits were donated during the event to be given as a thanks to regional shop volunteers.

Mr Schumacher said the event was very well supported, with more than 300 vehicles on display.

There was also live music from the Foxy Tones, entertainment for children and food supplied by the Lions Club of Green Island. PHOTO: SUPPLIED