Community space in demand

South Dunedin Community Network manager Robyn McLean is excited about what lies ahead for the the place-based community organisation. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The South Dunedin Community Network is building momentum and adding to its team, as demand grows for access to its community space in Great King St.

Recently appointed network manager Robyn McLean said being awarded $40,000 by the Dunedin City Council’s place-based community fund was a welcome boost for the organisation.

"It gives us a firm foundation for expanding our efforts with staff and a great volunteer team to help run our rooms, and also advocate for our local community," Ms McLean said.

"It is wonderful to have staff here to support the volunteers who do so much work — and just to be here and be available for the community."

The South Dunedin Community Network aimed "to support anyone who lives, works and plays in South Dunedin", and to ensure that residents were aware of all the amazing work going on in their area, she said.

Officially launched in November 2018, and incorporated as a society in July this year, the network’s space will eventually become part of the new South Dunedin Library and Community Complex on the corner of King Edward St and Macandrew Rd.

Ms McLean said the network had been putting a lot of effort into promoting its rooms as a free community space since Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, and it was "taking off".

"Our main room is being used by a variety of groups, and we are opening it up for drop-in days, and also trialling it as a Wednesday morning work space for the community," she said.

"It works as a shared work space, where people can come and use our free Wi-Fi, and also enjoy a social morning tea together — it’s wonderful to see that working so well."

Covid-19 had impacted some long-planned events, in particular the network’s community hui, which had to be postponed from August, and would now be held on November 4, at Bathgate Park School.

"The aim of the hui is to bring our community together with decision-makers and government agencies, so they can share their thoughts on issues that are important to them."

These included water issues, progress on the South Dunedin Library and Community Complex, the St Clair-St Kilda coastal plan, a new playground, and more family events.

"Also, Covid-19 has really changed a lot of things for the community, and the hui will be a great opportunity to hear about their priorities for the future.

"Something very noticeable now is that there is more demand from the community for relaxed, more spontaneous events — people seem less keen on filling up their diaries."

The other major event that had to be postponed due to Covid-19 was the South Dunedin Street Festival, which would be held in March, 2021.

The South Dunedin Community Network community hui will be held next Wednesday, November 4, from 5.30pm at Bathgate Park School Hall in Macandrew Rd.