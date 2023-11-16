Concert to aid overseas education

Abhinath Berry

Award-winning Dunedin pianist and composer Abhinath Berry will present a recital entirely from memory tomorrow night, as part of a benefit concert in support of him studying overseas.

Berry has been studying piano with Prof Terence Dennis since 2019, and attained a bachelor’s degree of music with first-class honours in performance and composition from Otago University’s School of Performing Arts in 2022.

He has been awarded all possible prizes from the School of Performing Arts in performance, composition and academic music, and in his final year was awarded Victor Galway Medal, Simon Gibson Memorial Prize, Charles Begg Prize, Prestige Scholarship in Music and the Ida G. White Memorial Prize.

He was recently named the winner of Creative New Zealand’s Jack McGill Scholarship — a Dame Malvina Major Foundation Arts Excellence Award, and the Judith Clark Memorial Fellowship.

Berry was also awarded a Young Artists’ Award from the Wagner Society of New Zealand and has presented a second national recital tour in 2023.

In 2021, he was awarded a FAME Emerging Practitioner Award, and the Graduates’ Association award for Outstanding Contribution to Arts and Culture.

At tomorrow’s benefit concert, to be held from 7.30pm in the Glenroy Auditorium, Berry will be joined by Prof Dennis in performing a virtuosic work for four hands.