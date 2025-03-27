Contorted cabaret 'hugely entertaining'

Brophy Aerials presents Skylark: A Contorted Cabaret

Saturday, March 22 — Errick’s Event Venue

Review by BRENDA HARWOOD



The enthusiastic team behind Brophy Aerials created a delightful and impressive showcase of cabaret-style dance, music, contortion, and aerial silks performance in Skylark: A Contorted Cabaret, staged at Errick’s on Saturday.



Introduced by MC Paul Smith, with mostly live musical accompaniment featuring local singer Sophie McCarlie, the large cast put their hearts into the spectacular and entertaining show.



Dunedin actors Zac Henry and Matt Brennan provided back-up for Smith, joined the dancers/aerialists to add comedy to several of the sequences, and had a lot of fun clowning around — all the while helping to keep the positive energy flowing.



The cast of dancers, aerialists and contortionists were drawn from the staff and students of Brophy Aerials and put their all into a hugely entertaining series of showpieces, displaying impressive contortion and aerial skills.



A fun highlight was a group performance of the Cell Block Tango from the musical Chicago, with Henry and Brennan as the hapless victims.



The production team made good use of the Errick’s space and director Rochelle Brophy’s fabulous costumes were the icing on the cake, with each group of performers wearing distinctive, spectacular and colour co-ordinated outfits.



All in all, Skylark was an entertaining and enjoyable production that gave a talented group of you local performers a chance to shine.