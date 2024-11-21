Contortionists, aerialists to show skills at cabaret

Former Moscow Circus performer Genia Collings will be among a team of aerialists and contortionists to showcase their skills. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

It has been a contorted path to performing in Dunedin for former Moscow Circus performer Genia Collings.

When she first came to live in Otago, in 2009, there was no circus school in sight so she explored hot yoga, going on to represent New Zealand in 2012. But now, thanks to Dunedin’s Brophy Aerials, Collings is performing aerials and teaching contortion — her specialty.

While only 8 years old, Collings started learning contortion at school in Russia and after years of training joined the Moscow Circus.

"I’ve been lucky to work as a professional aerialist and contortionist throughout Europe and Asia, including working at Disneyland in Japan. Now it’s really rewarding to be able to teach kids in Dunedin what I know," Collings said in a press release.

In recent years, contortion has become a significant part of what Brophy Aerials offers.

Founder Rochelle Brophy, said it was a perfect fit, as it not only gave people flexibility and strength, but also a high level of body awareness.

"A lot of people don’t realise contortion is a centuries-old tradition. It’s a dance form similar to ballet in that it requires discipline. It’s not about tricks so much as showing what the human body is capable of and creating beautiful shapes."

Those shapes will be on display in upcoming show "Skylark — A contorted cabaret" which will showcase more than 20 local performers with an evening of song, dance, comedy, live music, aerials and contortion.

The all-ages show will be staged this Sunday, November 24, and next Sunday, December 1, from 6pm at Errick’s, 218 Crawford St.

A special feature of the show will be three contortionists who have trained for months to bring together "beautifully choreographed routines".

"People think contortion artists are naturally flexible, but that’s not the case. These girls have worked hard to become flexible, strong and graceful, and it’s spine-tingling to watch them perform."

Special guests include Blaise Barham and Brent Caldwell, of SBZ Productions, and singer Sophie Mccarlie and her band One + One performing classic cabaret songs. Tickets via brophyaerials.co.nz.— APL