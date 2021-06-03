Cooked lunches transformative

Silverstream School new entrant Zaya McDowell (5) visits the school canteen to try lunch prepared by chef Ronnie Bhogal on Monday. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

A Mosgiel school lunch programme is proving a "game-changer", introducing children to new and healthy food options.

Run by the Saddle Hill Foundation Trust, the programme provides lunches prepared by chef Ronnie Bhogal to up to 100 pupils at Silverstream South School every weekday.

School principal Greg Hurley said the programme was initially launched as a pilot last term, catering for about 30 pupils, but was so successful the meals were now offered to the whole school.

Most children were eager to take up the opportunity to try Mr Bhogal’s meals, and were encouraged to sit down and eat together.

"We have changed our lunchtime structure, so now the children play first and then sit down and eat together in syndicates," he said.

"And because the older children and their friends are trying new and healthy foods, it encourages the younger children to try them too."

Mr Bhogal prepares the meals in the Saddle Hill Foundation kitchen each day, transports them to Silverstream South School, and hands them out personally to eager children.

"Supporting families to eat healthy food is my passion, so it is great to be here at the school, to fill up the kids lunch boxes, and know they are enjoying my food," he said.

A trained pharmacist, Mr Bhogal recently studied culinary arts at Otago Polytechnic, with a focus on food security in Otago. Along with the school lunches, he has also made thousands of meals for local food banks.

"I am very keen to empower the children and their families with knowledge about food, and good food in their tummies during the day," Mr Bhogal said.

"Things are going really well, which is a tribute to Greg’s open mind and the great community support for the project."

It was a common problem in New Zealand that children’s lunchboxes were filled with convenience foods such as sweetened yoghurt, snack bars, and chips.

"It’s not that people don’t have the money, it’s the result of a lack of knowledge about nutrition," he said.

Mr Hurley said having pupils eating a healthy, balanced lunch together had been beneficial, with the children more alert in the afternoons, and more open to trying new foods.

It had also helped to improve attendance.

"The lunch programme helps to reduce the pressure on some families, and reduces anxiety for kids around lunchtime — everyone is having the same," Mr Hurley said.

In its initial phases, the school lunch programme had been funded by local businesses and families, and events such as school mufti days, with fruit and vegetables donated by Taieri Community Garden, and other food by KiwiHarvest.

Talley’s gives a fortnightly donation of 20kg of fish.

Mr Hurley was delighted the Ministry of Education would be providing funding support for the lunch programme from next term, which would help to keep it sustainable into the future.

Mr Bhogal is also writing simple, tasty recipes that use seasonal produce, which he plans to compile into four cook books.

Mr Bhogal and Silverstream South School were also working on developing the school garden, to expand its selection of edible plants, which could be used in cooking lessons.