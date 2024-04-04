Council rolls out new bins

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
More than 52,000 households on kerbside collection routes will receive bins.
The new kerbside collection service, due to launch on July 1, adds two new bins to Dunedin’s kerbside lineup — a green-lid food scraps and garden waste recycling bin, collected weekly, and a red-lid rubbish bin, collected fortnightly.
Residents will continue to use their yellow-lid mixed-recycling bin for paper, plastic, and steel and aluminium cans, and the blue recycling bins for glass, as usual.
Council climate and city growth general manager Scott MacLean said there had been success in other New Zealand cities and the four-bin approach reduced waste going to landfills.