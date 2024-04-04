Council rolls out new bins

City council contractor Vincenz Binder delivers new recycle bins last week. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Between now and the end of June the new Dunedin City Council red-lid general waste, green-lid food scraps and garden waste bins will be delivered to households.

More than 52,000 households on kerbside collection routes will receive bins.

The new kerbside collection service, due to launch on July 1, adds two new bins to Dunedin’s kerbside lineup — a green-lid food scraps and garden waste recycling bin, collected weekly, and a red-lid rubbish bin, collected fortnightly.

Residents will continue to use their yellow-lid mixed-recycling bin for paper, plastic, and steel and aluminium cans, and the blue recycling bins for glass, as usual.

Council climate and city growth general manager Scott MacLean said there had been success in other New Zealand cities and the four-bin approach reduced waste going to landfills.