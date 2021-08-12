Thursday, 12 August 2021

Culture fest showcasing creativity from across the globe

    By Simon Henderson
    1. The Star

    Cultural performances from Latin salsa to Chinese tai chi, urban hip-hop to Japanese drumming will be part of the inaugural Culture Fest Otepoti 2021.PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
    The diversity of Dunedin is set to dazzle at the inaugural Culture Fest Otepoti 2021.

    Organised by the Dunedin Multi-Ethnic Council, the family friendly afternoon of dance, music, arts and crafts will showcase a range of creativity from across the globe.

    Event co-ordinator Urvi Gadhia said groups had been busy rehearsing and the line-up would include performances by O-Taiko Drumming Ensemble, Salsa Club Dunedin, Vidyadhara School of Wisdom and Sacred Indian Dance, Rasa School of Dance, Indonesian percussion ensemble Puspawarna Gamelan and Dunedin Tai Chi Club.

    Arts and crafts would also be on display.

    "We're taking every opportunity to learn about the different cultures that make up Otepoti.

    "Come be part of it. Let's embrace our uniqueness, let's help create awareness."

    Details
    Culture Fest Otepoti 2021
    Sunday, August 28, 1.30pm to 5pm
    University of Otago Union Hall
    Entry by gold coin donation.
     
     
