Culture fest showcasing creativity from across the globe

Organised by the Dunedin Multi-Ethnic Council, the family friendly afternoon of dance, music, arts and crafts will showcase a range of creativity from across the globe.
Event co-ordinator Urvi Gadhia said groups had been busy rehearsing and the line-up would include performances by O-Taiko Drumming Ensemble, Salsa Club Dunedin, Vidyadhara School of Wisdom and Sacred Indian Dance, Rasa School of Dance, Indonesian percussion ensemble Puspawarna Gamelan and Dunedin Tai Chi Club.
Arts and crafts would also be on display.
"We're taking every opportunity to learn about the different cultures that make up Otepoti.
"Come be part of it. Let's embrace our uniqueness, let's help create awareness."