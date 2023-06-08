Decades of compositions showcased in concert

Original compositions, written by Dunedin musician Alan Starrett over more than 35 years will be showcased in concert this weekend.

Entitled "Conjeries", the concert will be held this Sunday from 4pm at Marama Hall on campus at the University of Otago.

A composer, musical improviser, and viola player with Dunedin Symphony Orchestra, Starrett has brought together string players for his Augmented Strork project with players from the DSO, Dunedin Youth Orchestra, Collegiate Orchestra, and the community for the concert, which will also feature woodwind.

Written between 1977 and 2014, the compositions reflect Starrett’s interest in early music (generally medieval and renaissance music), early 20th-century composers such as Shostakovich and Hindemith, and the American Transcendentalist composers.

Starrett himself will lead the performance, while playing the viola, and the concert will be recorded.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz