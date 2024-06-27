Draw to pick attendees

Local community boards have been asked to consider nominating a board member as the community representative to attend the 2024 New Zealand Community Boards’ Conference in Wellington on August 21-23.

Two Dunedin board members will have expenses covered by the Dunedin City Council and nominees will go into a draw.

The Saddle Hill Community Board nominated chairman Paul Weir to attend the conference.

The board agreed should Mr Weir not be selected, it would pay up to $1500 to support his attendance.

The Otago Peninsula Community Board nominated Hoani Langsbury to attend while Waikouaiti Coast Community Board nominated Chris McBride.

West Harbour Community Board nominated chairwoman Angela McErlane.

As Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board member Regan Horrell will already be attending in his capacity as Local Government New Zealand community boards executive committee zone 6 representative, the board elected to not put forward a nomination.