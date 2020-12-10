Dunedin residents named local heroes

Nick Chisholm

Dunedin residents were last week named among the 100 Kiwibank Local Heroes for 2021.

A fear conversations about racism would peter out after the Christchurch mosque attacks led University of Otago student Amal Abdullahi to create the radio show Headscarves and Good Yarns on Dunedin’s OAR FM, where she talks to community leaders, and anyone who considers themselves an outsider, about race and diversity in New Zealand.

She was awarded the Local Hero Medal for her service as a volunteer at the Dunedin Multi-Ethnic Council and the radio show.

Dunedin man Nick Chisholm was recognised for founding Iron Warriors, an organisation dedicated to the rehabilitation through exercise of people who have suffered a stroke or a traumatic brain injury.

Mr Chisholm was diagnosed with locked-in syndrome in 2000, after suffering minor strokes. He discovered exercises that helped him regain use of his muscles.

He now trains other stroke victims and talks to schools and community groups about staying positive.

The work of Otago University and senior pharmaceutical science lecturer Shyamal Das and his research students to produce hundreds of litres of hand sanitiser for essential services during the Covid-19 lockdown was also recognised.

The 100 people to receive a Local Hero Medal are in the running for the national Local Hero Award, which will be announced at the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards in Auckland in March.