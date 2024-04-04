Emmanuel back after six years

PHOTO: SIMONE CECCHETTI

World-renowned guitarist and entertainer Tommy Emmanuel is touring New Zealand for the first time in six years.

One of only four Certified Guitar Players in the world, Emmanuel is a living legend in the world of acoustic guitar, celebrated for his technique, innovation and musicality.

"I can't wait to return to the beautiful shores of New Zealand and share the joy of music with my fans," Emmanuel said.

Emmanuel will take the stage with his beloved Maton guitar, performing a broad range of music from ballads to up-tempo tunes.

Emmanuel will perform at Dunedin’s Regent Theatre on Sunday.