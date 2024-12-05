Exhibition features young artists

The friendship between Dunedin Fringe Festival co-director Ruth Harvey and young artist Meta Balko, 5, pictured together in the United States, was the inspiration for the "Radiant Small" exhibition, on display now at the Fringe HQ White Box Gallery. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The relationship between Dunedin Fringe Festival co-director Ruth Harvey and her "bestest littlest friend", Meta Balko, of the United States, has led to a unique art exchange.

A collection of art works created by children associated with the Radiant Hall art studio in Pittsburgh, curated by Meta and titled "Radiant Small", is on display at the Dunedin Fringe HQ’s White Box Gallery in George St.

The reason for the show was simply happiness, Meta said.

"I chose [to do] the show because I think people should be happy doing art. I think it’s fun to do art, and people should learn how to do art, and people are happy doing artwork," she said.

Ms Harvey said she and Meta became friends when she worked with the little girl’s mother, Radiant Hall executive director Marina Balko, in the US and they "became like family".

Radiant Hall provides affordable access to studio space in three buildings across Pittsburgh and supports artists through access to space, shared resources, programmes and a supportive community of peers.

Ms Harvey said when Meta unwrapped her first art easel last Christmas, she immediately set to work making new art and decided to have an art show for her own work and that of the other artists’ children.

"Meta arranged free art supplies for the children and was closely involved in organising the exhibition — she is an extraordinary young artist."

"Radiant Small" was first exhibited at Radiant Hall in July.

Floating World, by Langston Fallwell, 12, is part of the "Radiant Small" exhibition, on now at the Fringe HQ White Box Gallery. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

It was the Dunedin Fringe Festival team’s idea to exhibit the "Radiant Small" show in Dunedin, and work is already under way on creating a collection of works by children associated with Fringe, dubbed "Tīni Tiny Fringe" , to be exhibited in Pittsburgh in early 2025.

"Dunedin Fringe believes everyone is an artist and we want people to embrace that truth as early as possible in life — the earlier the better.

"Exhibiting ‘Radiant Small’ and sending ‘Tīni Tiny Fringe’ to Pittsburgh encourages a community of young artists to celebrate their creativity and artist identity," Ms Harvey said.

