Exhibition invites innovation

Bright colours feature in this work by OpenArts group chairman Roger Weston, which will be part of the "Now — That’s Different" exhibition, running October 18-25, at Macandrew Bay Community Hall. Photo: supplied

Local artists have been invited to try something new for the OpenArts (Otago Peninsula Artists) group spring exhibition, entitled "Now — That’s Different".

The exhibition, which opens this Friday at Macandrew Bay Community Hall and runs until October 28, includes the special theme "is it trash?".

OpenArts chairman Roger Weston said artists had been encouraged to to interpret the theme as they saw fit, as well as to try something new — a media or topic not attempted before.

The spring exhibition had grown and developed into a very popular show over the past four years, Mr Weston said.

"The number of people visiting has also grown enormously and now rivals our ‘Almost An Island’ exhibition. Last time we had 1200 visitors."

Along with the exhibitions, the group itself had grown in popularity and was now a prominent Dunedin art society with about 80 members, he said.

Most members had contributed to the "Now — That’s Different" exhibition, and about 120 works were set to be showcased.

The three Otago Peninsula Schools — Macandrew Bay, Broad Bay and Portobello — would also be contributing, Mr Weston said.

Their works would be on the theme "Conservation Conversation — is it a load of old rubbish?"

"It’s great to have the schools involved in the exhibition — they enjoy taking part and we love having them."

The 10-day period of the exhibition would give people plenty of time to visit.

"Our shows are a good chance for the artists to connect directly with local people, as well as encouraging people from across the city to come to the peninsula."

