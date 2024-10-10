Expanded shelter takes shape

Dunedin Night Shelter manager David McKenzie stands at the front of the building, in Lees St, which is undergoing extensive redevelopment, including a significant ground floor extension. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The Dunedin Night Shelter has provided a helping hand to some of the city’s homeless in the wake of the recent rain event — especially with regard to washing and drying wet clothes and bedding.

Night Shelter manager David McKenzie said most of those living rough or experiencing housing insecurity seemed to have come through the rain storm all right, although there had been several guests on the night of the heaviest downpour.

"In the following days, quite a few people came in for assistance with washing and drying their clothes, and we were able to help with that."

However, the rain event did significantly impact the Dunedin Night Shelter in that it forced the cancellation of the organisation’s street appeal collection, which had been set to take place last Friday and Saturday.

"Last year’s appeal raised $19,000 for the shelter, which was vital for helping us to keep our services running and staffed, so losing that opportunity has been a blow to us." he said.

In response, the Dunedin Night Shelter Trust has moved its appeal online, and is accepting donations through its website (dunedinnightshelter.co.nz) and via a Givealittle page (givealittle.co.nz/org/dnshelter).

"We hope people will be able to find their way there to help us top up those much-needed funds."

It was an exciting time at the Dunedin Night Shelter, in Lees St, as its building redevelopment and extension project was in full swing, Mr McKenzie said.

Construction on the night shelter’s ground floor extension, led by Stewart Construction Ltd and involving many local contractors, began in April and would be completed before Christmas.

Originally costed at more than $650,000, the building project had been generously supported by local businessman Andrew Simms, Stewarts Construction managing director David Grant, Gary Todd Architects and subcontractors, who had worked together to significantly reduce costs.

The costs were being covered by a range of local funding organisations, trusts, public donations and a sizable donation from Mr Simms and his partner Claire Wilton.

"We are so grateful for all the support we have received and are very excited to see the redevelopment coming together," Mr McKenzie said.

The redeveloped shelter would include an accessible bedroom and bathroom, increased living and dining spaces, a larger and improved kitchen, a professional office space, the installation of a sprinkler system and storage for donations.

While the work had been going on, the night shelter had been operating at reduced capacity from its Phoenix Lodge space, so it would be great to be able to return to the main building, he said.

"On completion, the night shelter will have 11 beds and Phoenix Lodge will return to providing focused medium-term accommodation."

The city’s rough sleeper population, including those sleeping in cars, was estimated at 40-60 people, and many more were couch surfing, Mr McKenzie said.

The recent development of social housing, in a joint project by developer Russell Lund and the Salvation Army, which was funded by Kainga Ora to select and support tenants, had helped to ease some of the pressure on the city’s most vulnerable.

"However, we are watching to see how government policy affects a planned new build of social housing in Carroll St, which could house 40 people or more, but which is on hold, awaiting a funding decision.

"It would be a major concern if that didn’t go ahead."

