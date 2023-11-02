Expansion offers space for artists

Otago Peninsula artist Michele Dalwood is excited to be expanding her Two By the Bay-Hereweka Gallery at Portobello. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Artist Michele Dalwood has jumped at the chance to double the size of her Two By the Bay-Hereweka Gallery in Portobello, and to expand its offering to feature works by fellow Otago Peninsula artists.

Dalwood took up a gallery space in the village in February, showcasing her own art creations for locals and visitors.

When the next door space became available recently, she decided to increase both the gallery’s size and scope, to provide exhibition space for other peninsula artists and craftspeople.

"As I was already occupying half of the premises, it seemed like a golden opportunity to expand, create an on-site studio space and offer a space for other local artists to show and sell their work," Dalwood said.

"It is something I have wanted to do for a long time, so I’m thrilled to have the chance to share space with other artists."

Dalwood is also hoping to connect with local schools and encourage children to participate in the arts.

"Now that I have plenty of space, I can open things up more."

Having painted and drawn as a hobby throughout her life, Dalwood began pursuing her art full time after a change in circumstances.

"I started painting watercolours, which I found very therapeutic, and have fallen in love with it," she said.

"There is a lovely calmness about it."

After making and selling cards and calendars, the chance to take up the Portobello gallery space arose earlier this year, and "a whole new adventure" began.

"I’m loving operating the gallery.

"It’s my aim to bring art to everyone."

The expanded Two By the Bay-Hereweka Gallery will be officially opened to the public this Saturday, and from then on will be open Wednesday to Sunday, from 11am to 4pm.

