Family connection noted as gates re-dedicated

Attending the refurbishment are (from left) Raymond Boyes, Sharon Denniston (nee Boyes), Charlie Boyes, Diana Mellon (nee Boyes) and Anne Marie Boyes. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Dunedin man Charlie Boyes honoured his family connection to Caversham’s proud military history by putting his mechanical engineering skills to work to refurbish the wrought iron gates of the Caversham War Memorial Archway.

The gleaming gates, reinstalled as part of a Otago Military History Group project to renovate the archway, at the entrance to Carisbrook School (formerly Caversham School), took pride of place as the memorial was re-dedicated on Armistice Day.

Speaking to the crowd of about 50, group co-chairman Peter Trevathan paid tribute to the efforts of Mr Boyes and his family in restoring the gates to their former glory, as well as to the project’s supporters, Bunnings, Dulux, and painter Scott Campbell and his team, and the Carisbrook School community.

Mr Boyes spoke about the service of family members in World Wars 1 and 2, particularly acknowledging the sacrifice of his great-uncle Andrew Colquhoun Boyes, who was killed on the Western Front in 1916 and whose name is among those listed on the memorial.

Prayers and blessings were led by Father David Crook, and Carisbrook School pupils led the singing of the New Zealand national anthem.