Family-friendly chaos

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
As part of their New Zealand tour, Dr Seuss’ Cat in the Hat live show comes to the Regent Theatre for two shows this Saturday.
The exciting, high-energy children’s show, presented by a cast of New Zealanders, will be performed twice on Saturday, at 10.30am and 1pm.
Originally created by the National Theatre of Great Britain, the show tells the story of a brother and sister, bored at home on a rainy day, when the Cat in the Hat visits. Zany fun and mayhem ensues.