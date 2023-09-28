Family-friendly chaos

Photo: supplied

As part of their New Zealand tour, Dr Seuss’ Cat in the Hat live show comes to the Regent Theatre for two shows this Saturday.

The exciting, high-energy children’s show, presented by a cast of New Zealanders, will be performed twice on Saturday, at 10.30am and 1pm.

Originally created by the National Theatre of Great Britain, the show tells the story of a brother and sister, bored at home on a rainy day, when the Cat in the Hat visits. Zany fun and mayhem ensues.