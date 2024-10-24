Fantastic concert just delightful

Sunday, October 20, Dunedin Town Hall

The joyful sound of cellos and jazz band combined in a very special showcase on Sunday, as Cellists of Otago and Dunedin City Jazz Orchestra joined forces in "Be Moved!" at Dunedin Town Hall.

The concert, which aimed to raise the spirits and encourage connection through music, was superbly led by Cellists of Otago director Heleen du Plessis and Dunedin City Jazz Orchestra director Nick Cornish.

Introduced by MC Melanie Kerr, the two groups performed a dozen varied and delightful pieces — played by ensembles ranging from four players to more than 20.

The arrangements for the unique combination of instruments showcased the talents of composer/arrangers Tom Rainey, Peter Adams, Portia Bell and Alex van den Broek.

In a nicely balanced programme, the Cellists of Otago performed the majority of the works in the concert’s first half with verve, skill and obvious enjoyment.

Particular highlights for this reviewer were Piazzolla’s Libertango performed by the cellists and DCJO octet; Gardel’s Por Una Cabesa by four cellists.

Peter Adams’ arrangement of de Morales’ Introitus from Missa Pro Defunctis with Nick Cornish playing a fantastic improvised saxophone solo should also be mentioned.

The concert’s second half featured the full Dunedin City Jazz Orchestra for several swinging pieces, with highlights including Rodriguez’ Mama Ya Ya "Sesaria", Goodwin’s Samba del Gringo, and Jobim’s Quiet Nights of Quiet Stars — with vocals by Jodi Benson.

Cellists of Otago and the DCJO Octet then rounded out a fantastic concert with delightful renditions of Farres’ Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps, and Rodriguez’ La Cumparsita.

A thoroughly enjoyable and uplifting musical experience.

Bravo