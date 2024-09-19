Fast fashion seminar

Fiona Clements

Stitch Kitchen co-ordinator Fiona Clements will lead a seminar on Fast Fashion at the weekend.

Stitch Kitchen is a sewing and fabric-craft social enterprise and community hub in Dunedin.

The seminar will be held on Saturday, September 21, from 11.30am to 12.30pm at the Cube on the ground floor of the Dunedin City Library.

Also this Saturday, Stitch Kitchen will host a Re-fashion Workshop at its premises, 474 Princes St, from 1.30pm to 4.30pm, entry fee $10.

Registrations are essential.

The recently-completed ‘‘Your Guide to Otepoti Dunedin’s Pre-loved Clothing Stores’’, which will be updated every six months, can be found on the council website: dunedin.govt.nz