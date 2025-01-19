Favourite photos of the past year

Photo: Sam Henderson

Portobello School pupils perform during the opening night of Otago Polyfest in September. Culture, community and creativity were seen in abundance as the event returned for its 31st year. More than 160 groups from preschools to high schools and other educational institutions across the region took part, showing an incredible array of performances which were the culmination of countless hours of hard work that had an enthusiastic crowd cheering their support.

Koby Scully pokes his head through a colourful sheet during a Play Parks event organised by Dream South D in October. The day was one of several events the community-led organisation arranged to enable children and families to enjoy some outdoor fun during the school holidays while having an opportunity to meet their neighbours. All sorts of sports equipment as well as tyres, trolleys, small trampolines and colourful boxes could be used in imaginative play by children. Sport Otago and Whānau Āwhina Plunket partnered with Dream South D at the events.

University of Otago geologist Dr Marshall Palmer shows the first meteorite to be found in New Zealand in two decades, which was discovered in March near Lake Tekapo by a team led by Dr Palmer. Dr Palmer said the meteorite’s exterior of a black, glassy melted surface was caused by the intense heat of entry. About 80 grams of the meteorite was sliced off using a wet diamond blade saw, revealing the internal texture and providing minute samples that were sent to various labs around the world for analysis. Members of the public were able to get up close to the celestial traveller during this year’s NanoFest.