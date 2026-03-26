Feedback sought on water bylaw

The Dunedin City Council is inviting feedback on a proposed new Water Supply Bylaw, set to replace the Water Bylaw from 2011.

In a statement, a council spokesperson said the new bylaw aimed to make the rules clearer, more consistent, and better aligned with national water regulations and Dunedin’s future growth.

Key changes in the proposed bylaw include a three-step approval process for new water supply connection applications, broader tools for enforcing compliance with bylaw requirements, and clarifying definitions to make the bylaw easier to understand.

The way water is charged for in Dunedin will stay the same. Charging for ordinary supply and restricted flow supply will continue to be through rates, and “extraordinary supplies” (such as supplies for commercial or industrial use) will continue to be metered.

DCC 3 Waters, Property and Urban Development general management David Ward said the proposed bylaw was about making sure Dunedin’s water supply network continued to work well for everyone.

The council welcomes feedback from residents, businesses, developers, community groups, and anyone with an interest in Dunedin’s water supply. All submissions will be considered before the bylaw is finalised.

More information and an online submission form are available via www.dunedin.govt.nz/consultation.

The consultation is open until April 2. — Allied Media