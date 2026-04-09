Ice-breaking a new experience

Navy able hydrographic systems operator Joshua Phillips. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A local sailor has traded the Otago coastline for the frozen expanse of Antarctica aboard a 10,000-tonne American icebreaker.

Royal New Zealand Navy able hydrographic systems operator Joshua Phillips, of Milton, recently returned from a three-month deployment on the United States Coast Guard cutter Polar Star, supporting the resupply of McMurdo Station and Scott Base.

He and fellow Royal New Zealand Navy sailor Drew Bingham spent 55 days below the Antarctic Circle, helping cut an 11km channel through solid sea ice.

The former Tokomairiro High School student joined the service in 2020 and said his time on the 50-year-old vessel was unforgettable.

‘‘The highlight for me aboard Polar Star was the moment we first started breaking ice,’’ he said.

‘‘The ship rides up on the ice, then it cracks down. We did that for about a week.’’

As a hydrographic systems operator his usual trade involves charting sea beds and recovering sunken items, but his role on the ship focused on general maintenance and operating small boats.

Finding himself among a relatively junior crew, the Otago seafarer drew on his maritime background.

‘‘It was a very accommodating atmosphere because it was the first time for a lot of people on board.

‘‘It is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and the ship will welcome your knowledge and look after you.’’

United States Charge d’affaires David Gehrenbeck met the pair when they disembarked in Wellington recently and praised the New Zealand contribution to Operation Deep Freeze.

‘‘The Royal New Zealand Navy’s continued involvement underscores the operational bond and mutual respect between our countries, providing valuable opportunities for joint training and exchange of best practices.’’