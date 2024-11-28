Festive family fun kicks into action this weekend

Spectators enjoy last year’s Dunedin Santa Parade along George St. Photo: Linda Robertson

The countdown to Christmas will begin in earnest this weekend as two events bring a festive feel to Dunedin.

On Saturday from 4.30pm, a new flower-themed family event called Christmas in the Garden will mark the start of summer festivities in the city.

In a statement, Enterprise Dunedin events co-ordinator Allison Wallace said the relaxed event for friends and family at the Dunedin Botanic Garden would feature live music from performers including Em and Me, The Foxy Tones, Jingle Bell the Christmas Elf, and the Dunedin Youth Orchestra.

Families can enjoy a picnic or discover treats from food trucks.

There will also be creative activities for children and families including making a floral headband.

On Sunday at 3pm, the ever-popular Dunedin Santa Parade returns to George St.

Families will be able to enjoy music, marching, floats and fire engines, clowns and community groups, as well as seeing the white-whiskered man in red himself as the festive event travels along George St before arriving at the Octagon.

This year there will not be a concert in the Octagon after the parade. — APL