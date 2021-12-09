Final hurdle for identity Bill, but issues remain

University of Otago student Cadence Ember says trans visibility and acceptance has improved but is still a challenge. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

It is crunch time for self-identity as the third reading of the Births, Deaths, Marriages and Relationships Registration Bill is due to be debated and voted on today in Parliament.

Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti said there had been strong ongoing public interest in improvements to the self-identification process in the Bill.

"The Bill will simplify the confusing, intimidating and time-consuming process for those who wish to self-identify their sex on their birth certificate — so it’s similar to the current process for driver’s licences and passports," she said.

The purpose of the law change was to improve the lives of trans people by making the process of correcting birth certificates much more straightforward, she said.

University of Otago student Cadence Ember, who identifies as part of the transgender community, said if the Bill was passed it would be a milestone for the country, but there would be some personal challenges.

One aspect of the proposed Bill would not work for them because they were born overseas, they said.

"I think about a quarter of the people in New Zealand are born overseas," they said.

The reform would not provide a pathway for legal gender recognition for people born overseas.

"In fact it would remove the existing pathway of the Family Court process."

Ms Tinetti said there were some challenges when it came to people born overseas.

"I’ve asked officials to see how this issue can be addressed," she said.

"They have advised that no process can be incorporated without delaying the passing of the Bill.

"I am committed to resolving this challenge. I know that it is an important issue."

Once the law was passed it would be about 18 months until most of the changes came into effect.

Until the changes to legislation came into effect, New Zealanders who were born overseas would be able to access the Family Court process.

"By the time the legislation comes into effect, we will have completed consultation and determined the best way forward," Ms Tinetti said.

