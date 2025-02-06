Firms pitch in to build fort

Ōtepoti-Dunedin Whānau Refuge staff are thrilled with the newly constructed play fort at their new office space and therapeutic hub in Abbotsford, built through the generosity of local companies and the 100+ People Who Care Dunedin project. Standing, from left, are Michelle, Ayla (obscured), Lovely, Sarah, Claire, refuge executive manager Simone Waring, 100+ People Who Care Dunedin project founder Nick Berryman, (seated/crouching, from left) Harriet, KJ, Finau and Zara. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Excitement is high for the dedicated team at Otepoti-Dunedin Whanau Refuge, ahead of the imminent opening of their new office space and therapeutic hub in Abbotsford.

And thanks to the generosity of local businesses and tradies, the facility has a purpose-built, fully-fenced play fort waiting for the tamariki of whanau accessing refuge services.

Otepoti-Dunedin Whanau Refuge executive manager Simone Waring said the therapeutic hub, located next door to Abbotsford School, was a dream come true for the organisation, and would provide a safe place for meetings, programmes, a dedicated children’s space, as well as offices for its social workers, health professionals, wahine advocates, tamariki specialists, counsellors and more.

Otepoti-Dunedin Whanau Refuge also has a safe house in Dunedin, which provides emergency accommodation for women and tamariki.

Mrs Waring said the "incredible support" of a sizable donation from the 100+ People Who Care Dunedin project, and the practical help of ADL Properties and a raft of other Dunedin businesses and tradies, was very much appreciated.

"As a charity, resources are always tight for us, so receiving that help was wonderful."

"They were all so giving, it is just incredible.

"Everything that has come out of connecting with the 100+ People Who Care project has been great," Mrs Waring said.

100+ People Who Care Dunedin project founder Nick Berryman said the pitch from Otepoti-Dunedin Whanau Refuge had struck a chord with many at the group’s meeting in May last year, the organisation receiving $3578.75 towards its playground project.

Dunedin design, management and maintenance firm ADL Properties then swung into action to help Otepoti-Dunedin Whanau Refuge realise the dream of providing a children’s play area at their Abbotsford space.

ADL Properties arranged a discounted price for the play fort from supplier Forest and Frolic, fencing was reduced by Mitre 10 and manufacturer Harkness and Young, concrete cutting was donated by Accurate Cutting, paint and labour was donated by Linwood Holdings and Wattyl and woodchips were provided at a substantial discount by Hall Brothers.

ADL Properties and their contractors Perkins Construction, Smith & Crowe and Wetere Construction donated 88 hours of constructing the playground, fencing and site labour, worth more than $6500.

"Otepoti-Dunedin Whanau Refuge paid for the playground and woodchips and fencing using their funds from the 100+ People Who Care meeting," Mr Berryman said.

"Their total project cost $11,159 and using the funds from 100+ and the donated materials and labour, the actual cost to Otepoti-Dunedin Whanau Refuge was $257.25," he said.

"We are absolutely thrilled with this result — the generosity of all of these firms to step in and help has been brilliant."

Mrs Waring said the playground would play a vital role in the organisation’s work with tamariki, many of whom had been exposed to family harm from a young age.

"It will give them a chance to relax and enjoy playing in a safe place, which will help our tamariki specialists to work with them through play."

The demand for Otepoti-Dunedin Whanau Refuge services continued to rise, with an average of 60 to 80 referrals each month, she said.

Last year, the organisation had worked with more than 300 tamariki.

"We are a small team, and are extremely busy working to provide a wrap-around service for whanau.

"Unfortunately, the figures show that only 26%-28% of family harm incidents are reported, and that in 58%-78% of incidents there are tamariki present."

Mrs Waring said, as family harm affected all sectors of society, it was important to raise awareness throughout the community.

"It is our goal to provide a safe space, where there is no judgement, and where people can be empowered to move forward."

As a charity, Otepoti-Dunedin Whanau Refuge is always grateful for any donations of funds, support and good quality household goods.

To find out more, visit the website www.odwr.nz

For anyone in imminent danger of harm, there is a crisis line available at 0800REFUGE (0800733-843).